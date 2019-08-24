Comparing of PPDAI Group Inc. (PPDF) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Both PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPDAI Group Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.89 2.06 Capital One Financial Corporation 87 1.76 N/A 11.56 8.00

Table 1 highlights PPDAI Group Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capital One Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PPDAI Group Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. PPDAI Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Capital One Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPDAI Group Inc. 0.00% 49.3% 21.7% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PPDAI Group Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PPDAI Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Capital One Financial Corporation is $106.5, which is potential 28.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares and 92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.93% of PPDAI Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PPDAI Group Inc. -7.4% -12.02% -22.71% 11.82% -17.09% 7.78% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year PPDAI Group Inc. has weaker performance than Capital One Financial Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Capital One Financial Corporation beats PPDAI Group Inc.

PPDAI Group Inc. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People??s Republic of China. The company provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. Its products and services include short-term loan products, including standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 57 million cumulative registered users. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People??s Republic of China.