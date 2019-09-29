Comparing of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 1.98M 0.17 20.47 Zix Corporation 8 0.95 47.88M 0.09 103.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Zix Corporation. Zix Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zix Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 53,995,091.36% 0% 0% Zix Corporation 628,346,456.69% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Zix Corporation which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Zix Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Zix Corporation is $11, which is potential 53.42% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.8% of Zix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Zix Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Zix Corporation beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.