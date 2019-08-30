Comparing of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

This is a contrast between Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.25 N/A 0.17 20.47 Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.96 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Proofpoint Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Proofpoint Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Proofpoint Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc.’s consensus price target is $130.33, while its potential upside is 14.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Proofpoint Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Proofpoint Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.