Comparing of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.39 N/A 0.17 20.47 Intuit Inc. 263 10.32 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 highlights Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Intuit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intuit Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Intuit Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Intuit Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Intuit Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively Intuit Inc. has a consensus price target of $292.63, with potential upside of 8.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.2% respectively. About 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Intuit Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Intuit Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.