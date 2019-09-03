Comparing of Power REIT (PW) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.17 N/A 0.29 30.96 W. P. Carey Inc. 81 13.97 N/A 3.30 26.22

In table 1 we can see Power REIT and W. P. Carey Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. W. P. Carey Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Power REIT is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% W. P. Carey Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT is 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.06 beta. W. P. Carey Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Power REIT and W. P. Carey Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 W. P. Carey Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, W. P. Carey Inc.’s potential downside is -13.20% and its consensus target price is $79.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Power REIT and W. P. Carey Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 55.2% respectively. Power REIT’s share owned by insiders are 26.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of W. P. Carey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% W. P. Carey Inc. 1.96% 7.73% 9.3% 16.73% 33.84% 32.45%

For the past year Power REIT was more bullish than W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in New York City with an additional office in Dallas, Texas.