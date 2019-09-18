Comparing of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

We are contrasting Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.72 N/A -5.19 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 117.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 16.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10.2%. 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.