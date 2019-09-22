Comparing of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 25.92 N/A -5.19 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.17 beta indicates that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 15.25% at a $35 average price target. Competitively XBiotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 34.99%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, XBiotech Inc. has 20.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.