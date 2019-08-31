Comparing of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.10 N/A -5.19 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.17 and it happens to be 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. MyoKardia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.37% and an $40.5 consensus price target. MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 consensus price target and a 67.38% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.