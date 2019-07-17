Comparing of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.34 N/A -5.19 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.4. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s beta is 3.91 which is 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40.5 is Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 58.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 1.9% of Immunic Inc. shares. About 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.