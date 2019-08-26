Comparing of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

We are comparing Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 23.72 N/A -5.19 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.17 shows that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.68% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.2%. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.