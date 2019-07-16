Comparing of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 31.92 N/A -5.19 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 26.39 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 140.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s beta is 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.8 and 4.8. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has 12.7 and 12.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, with potential upside of 55.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 44.6% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 56.35% stronger performance while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has -37.86% weaker performance.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.