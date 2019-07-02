Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.10

Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. -0.63% -0.61% 0.85% -0.46% -0.31% 0.67%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 0.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.