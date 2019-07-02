Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.29
|N/A
|1.33
|19.10
Table 1 demonstrates Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|-0.63%
|-0.61%
|0.85%
|-0.46%
|-0.31%
|0.67%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has 0.67% stronger performance.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 5 of the 5 factors.
