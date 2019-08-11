Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.39% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.