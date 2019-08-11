Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 22.39% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
