Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

As Asset Management businesses, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.42 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 11.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.