Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

As Asset Management businesses, Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.42
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.49%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has 11.3% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
