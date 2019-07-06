Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|8
|3.24
|N/A
|-0.85
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|-8.03%
|-8.33%
|-5.16%
|5.94%
|4.62%
|-3.24%
|Great Elm Capital Corporation
|2.51%
|2.88%
|3.5%
|9.07%
|-6.1%
|9.3%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
