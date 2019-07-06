Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.24 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.68%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.7% of Great Elm Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24% Great Elm Capital Corporation 2.51% 2.88% 3.5% 9.07% -6.1% 9.3%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has -3.24% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.