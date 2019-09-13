Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

We will be comparing the differences between Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 46.01 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.75% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.