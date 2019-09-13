Comparing of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

We will be comparing the differences between Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|46.01
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Portman Ridge Finance Corporation and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.75% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
