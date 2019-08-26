Comparing of Portland General Electric Company (POR) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) and Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric Company 53 2.39 N/A 2.47 22.18 Enel Chile S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.48 9.50

In table 1 we can see Portland General Electric Company and Enel Chile S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enel Chile S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric Company. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Portland General Electric Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Enel Chile S.A., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8% Enel Chile S.A. 0.00% 13.5% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Portland General Electric Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Enel Chile S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Enel Chile S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Portland General Electric Company and Enel Chile S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50 Enel Chile S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -10.31% for Portland General Electric Company with average price target of $50.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Portland General Electric Company shares are held by institutional investors while 3.4% of Enel Chile S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Portland General Electric Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63% Enel Chile S.A. 2.91% -2.54% -8% -13.37% -11.54% -7.07%

For the past year Portland General Electric Company had bullish trend while Enel Chile S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Portland General Electric Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors Enel Chile S.A.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.