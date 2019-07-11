Comparing of Popular Inc. (BPOP) and Its Peers

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is a company in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Popular Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.37% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Popular Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.62% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Popular Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular Inc. 0.00% 7.80% 0.90% Industry Average 6.30% 13.57% 1.59%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Popular Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Popular Inc. N/A 54 7.68 Industry Average 631.88M 10.02B 39.79

Popular Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Popular Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

$66 is the average target price of Popular Inc., with a potential upside of 20.42%. The potential upside of the competitors is 96.78%. Given Popular Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Popular Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Popular Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Popular Inc. -4.04% 0.57% -1.46% -2.16% 19.23% 16.05% Industry Average 1.28% 1.52% 8.87% 13.68% 20.46% 11.92%

For the past year Popular Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Popular Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Popular Inc.’s rivals are 11.47% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Popular Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Popular Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and occupied approximately 63 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.