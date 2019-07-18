Comparing of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00 Vale S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.27 9.43

Demonstrates PolyMet Mining Corp. and Vale S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -8% -3.4% Vale S.A. 0.00% 8.6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vale S.A.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolyMet Mining Corp. Its rival Vale S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Vale S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolyMet Mining Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PolyMet Mining Corp. and Vale S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Vale S.A. 0 7 2 2.22

Competitively the average target price of Vale S.A. is $13.89, which is potential -0.43% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.4% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares and 19.8% of Vale S.A. shares. About 22% of PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 38.5% are Vale S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.63% -1.66% -32.5% -46.39% -39.25% -40.83% Vale S.A. -3.46% -9.64% 0% -17.81% -17.99% -9.02%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Vale S.A.

Summary

Vale S.A. beats PolyMet Mining Corp. on 8 of the 8 factors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of iron ore and iron ore pallets for steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. Its Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The companyÂ’s Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of logistic services. Its Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel and its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.