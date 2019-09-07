Comparing of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) and Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Centrus Energy Corp. 3 0.18 N/A -11.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PolyMet Mining Corp. and Centrus Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PolyMet Mining Corp. and Centrus Energy Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining Corp. 0.00% -7% -2.8% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.00% 35% -20.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.97 shows that PolyMet Mining Corp. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Centrus Energy Corp. on the other hand, has 4.1 beta which makes it 310.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolyMet Mining Corp. and Centrus Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 17.2% respectively. 22% are PolyMet Mining Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolyMet Mining Corp. -3.77% -21.15% -29.64% -50% -53.18% -53.76% Centrus Energy Corp. 0.93% -3.55% -4.96% 17.69% 2.19% 92.9%

For the past year PolyMet Mining Corp. had bearish trend while Centrus Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Centrus Energy Corp. beats PolyMet Mining Corp.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering a total area of approximately 16,700 acres comprising approximately 4,300 acres of leased mineral rights and the Erie Plant site totaling approximately 12,400 acres of freehold land located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The company sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. It also engages in developing advanced American Centrifuge technology, and performing research and demonstration work to support U.S. energy and national security through contract with UT-Battelle, LLC. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.