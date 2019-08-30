Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.96 N/A -3.96 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 3.94 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of PolarityTE Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 73.1% respectively. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. Competitively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.