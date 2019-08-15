Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 20.95 N/A -3.96 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 212.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival NextCure Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NextCure Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential upside is 28.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.8% of NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while NextCure Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.