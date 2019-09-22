Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

As Biotechnology businesses, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.47 N/A -3.96 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 117.29 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NewLink Genetics Corporation has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.