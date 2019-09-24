Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 15.76 N/A -3.96 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neurotrope Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 48.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.