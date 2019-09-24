Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 17.43 N/A -3.96 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.