Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|7
|17.43
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
