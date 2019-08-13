Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.50 N/A -3.96 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.39 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 62% respectively. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.