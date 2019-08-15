Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 20.95 N/A -3.96 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 9 2.57 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Champions Oncology Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Champions Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Champions Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 54.6% respectively. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.87% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Champions Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Champions Oncology Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.