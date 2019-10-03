Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 324,733,203.25% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 188,198,480.11% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered PolarityTE Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, which is potential 75.67% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 57.6% respectively. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.