Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 321,174,144.05% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95,822,102.43% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

PolarityTE Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 71.84% and its consensus target price is $77.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 60.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.