Comparing of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|11
|25.37
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Volatility and Risk
PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.2 beta. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
