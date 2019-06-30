Comparing of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) and Its Competitors

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) is a company in the Recreational Vehicles industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Polaris Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.95% of all Recreational Vehicles’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Polaris Industries Inc. has 1.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.83% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Polaris Industries Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polaris Industries Inc. 0.00% 37.20% 8.20% Industry Average 342.90% 31.90% 13.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Polaris Industries Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Polaris Industries Inc. N/A 87 17.14 Industry Average 138.67M 40.44M 16.45

Polaris Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Polaris Industries Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Polaris Industries Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Polaris Industries Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.60 2.00 2.65

$114 is the consensus target price of Polaris Industries Inc., with a potential upside of 24.96%. The rivals have a potential upside of 33.05%. Given Polaris Industries Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Polaris Industries Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Polaris Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polaris Industries Inc. -2.16% -8.04% 4.48% -2.39% -16.95% 15.79% Industry Average 2.92% 4.87% 16.32% 15.84% 40.43% 27.99%

For the past year Polaris Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Polaris Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Polaris Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Polaris Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.89 and has 0.95 Quick Ratio. Polaris Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Polaris Industries Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Polaris Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Polaris Industries Inc.’s rivals are 26.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Polaris Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Polaris Industries Inc.’s rivals beat Polaris Industries Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. The company provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles. It also produces or supplies various replacement parts and accessories consisting of winches, bumpers/brush guards, plows, racks, wheels, mowers, tires, lighting and audio systems, pull-behinds, cabs systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oils for ORVs; covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oils, and lubricants for snowmobiles; and saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oils, and various chrome accessories for motorcycles. In addition, the company sells recreational apparel, such as helmets, jackets, pants, hats, goggles, gloves, boots, bibs, and leathers through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as through online. Polaris Industries Inc. markets its products under the GEM, Goupil, Aixam, Taylor-Dunn, Klim, Timbersled, Indian Motorcycle, and kolpin brands, as well as under the BRUTUS, RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RIDE COMMAND, Pro Armor, AXYS, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, and Slingshot names. Further, it manufactures, distributes, retails, and installs aftermarket parts and accessories for light trucks, jeeps, sport-utility vehicles, and other four-wheel drive vehicles under the Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, and G2 Axle & Gear brands through its stores, call centers, and e-commerce sites. Polaris Industries Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.