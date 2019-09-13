Comparing of Polar Power Inc. (POLA) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Both Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power Inc. 4 1.23 N/A -0.05 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.54 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Polar Power Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Polar Power Inc. are 6.6 and 3.8. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Polar Power Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Polar Power Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 28.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Polar Power Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Polar Power Inc. beats Sierra Wireless Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.