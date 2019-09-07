Comparing of Points International Ltd. (PCOM) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Since Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International Ltd. 12 0.38 N/A 0.51 23.43 Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Demonstrates Points International Ltd. and Uxin Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International Ltd. 0.00% 18.6% 6.4% Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6%

Liquidity

Points International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Uxin Limited which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Uxin Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Points International Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Points International Ltd. and Uxin Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Points International Ltd.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 86.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Points International Ltd. and Uxin Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.6% and 34.7%. Insiders held 6.3% of Points International Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Points International Ltd. 1.19% 14.9% -7.36% 14.9% -18.21% 19.98% Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73%

For the past year Points International Ltd. has 19.98% stronger performance while Uxin Limited has -54.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Points International Ltd. beats Uxin Limited.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers various white label or private branded e-commerce services, including online sale of loyalty currency direct to program members in order for the members to top-up their accounts to reach a redemption threshold or as a gift for friends and family members; and the online transfer of pre-existing loyalty currency from one member into another memberÂ’s account, primarily a family member or friend, as another means of enabling that other member to accumulate sufficient miles or points to reach a redemption threshold. It also operates Points Loyalty Wallet, a set of platform capabilities accessible through application program interfaces that enable loyalty programs, merchants, and other businesses to embed balance tracking and loyalty commerce transactions into their product offerings, and allow users to track, manage, and access multiple loyalty rewards programs. In addition, the company operates PointsHound.com that enables loyalty program members to earn loyalty points for staying in their favorite hotels and also to earn bonus rewards in the form of airline miles; and Points Travel, an e-commerce platform that helps loyalty programs enhance their revenues from hotel sales. Points International Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.