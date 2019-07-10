Comparing of PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) and Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Both PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) and Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) are Diversified Utilities companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PNM Resources Inc. 46 2.75 N/A 1.15 41.34 Pattern Energy Group Inc. 22 4.68 N/A 1.50 14.51

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PNM Resources Inc. and Pattern Energy Group Inc. Pattern Energy Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PNM Resources Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. PNM Resources Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Pattern Energy Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has PNM Resources Inc. and Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PNM Resources Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.3% Pattern Energy Group Inc. 0.00% 25.6% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

PNM Resources Inc.’s current beta is 0.26 and it happens to be 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s beta is 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PNM Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. PNM Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PNM Resources Inc. and Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PNM Resources Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Pattern Energy Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

PNM Resources Inc. has a -14.63% downside potential and a consensus price target of $43.25. Meanwhile, Pattern Energy Group Inc.’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 18.54%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Pattern Energy Group Inc. seems more appealing than PNM Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of PNM Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.7% of Pattern Energy Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are PNM Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Pattern Energy Group Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PNM Resources Inc. 2.98% 4.33% 11.03% 17.48% 23.92% 16.11% Pattern Energy Group Inc. -1.27% -4.19% 5.64% 5.69% 19.08% 16.65%

For the past year PNM Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Pattern Energy Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Pattern Energy Group Inc. beats PNM Resources Inc.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,481 megawatts; and owned 3,200 circuit miles of electric transmission lines, 6,060 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,789 cable miles of underground distribution lines, and 269 substations. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 978 circuit miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 pole miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,209 circuit miles of underground distribution lines, and 115 substations. The company serves approximately 767,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power company that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. As of March 1, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.