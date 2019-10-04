Comparing of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

We will be contrasting the differences between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 6.35M -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PLx Pharma Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 136,632,817.87% -929.7% -122.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 507,066,996.73% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta, while its volatility is 410.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 22.2% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.