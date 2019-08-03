Comparing of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 54.26 N/A -3.17 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.90 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 5.1 shows that PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PLx Pharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 987.87% and its consensus target price is $26.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PLx Pharma Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22% and 18% respectively. 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.