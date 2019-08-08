Comparing of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

We will be comparing the differences between PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 52.18 N/A -3.17 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PLx Pharma Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma Inc. has a beta of 5.1 and its 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta and it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.