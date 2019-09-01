Comparing of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 6 51.10 N/A -3.17 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PLx Pharma Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PLx Pharma Inc. and Novan Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novan Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.