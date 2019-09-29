Comparing of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 27.85M -2.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see PLx Pharma Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 135,361,300.65% -929.7% -122.2% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 77,684,797.77% -28.3% -27.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PLx Pharma Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

G1 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus target price and a 32.47% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.