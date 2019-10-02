Comparing of PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Both PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 12 0.00 33.90M -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PLx Pharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma Inc. 135,553,263.59% -929.7% -122.2% Autolus Therapeutics plc 290,987,124.46% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for PLx Pharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Autolus Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 120.71% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PLx Pharma Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 45.07%. Insiders held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year PLx Pharma Inc. has 299.35% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats on 9 of the 11 factors PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.