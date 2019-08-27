Comparing of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

We are comparing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1049.18 N/A -0.32 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.