Comparing of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Its Rivals

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 5.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 8.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.80% -129.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

The competitors have a potential upside of 131.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -18.75% weaker performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s peers beat Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.