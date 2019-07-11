Comparing of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Both Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1516.46 N/A -0.32 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -197.8% -129.4% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 510.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.5% and 72.9%. 8.7% are Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. -0.68% 2.45% -37.23% -46.19% -54.91% -18.75% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.