Comparing of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1349.75 N/A -0.32 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 64.06 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.2% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.