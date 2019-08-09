Comparing of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Since Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1341.24 N/A -0.32 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.84 N/A -1.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility and Risk

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, ADMA Biologics Inc. has a 2.7 beta which is 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 2.4 respectively. ADMA Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 214.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.2% and 50.4%. Insiders owned 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.