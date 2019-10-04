Comparing of Pluralsight Inc. (PS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Both Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) and Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight Inc. 16 0.31 82.81M -3.95 0.00 Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight Inc. 503,710,462.29% -190.6% -43.4% Sonic Foundry Inc. 272,448,815.09% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Pluralsight Inc. and Sonic Foundry Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pluralsight Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.42% and an $26.6 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.5% of Pluralsight Inc. shares and 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Pluralsight Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pluralsight Inc. 1.12% -0.94% -13.16% 7.35% 36.4% 30.32% Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38%

For the past year Pluralsight Inc. was less bullish than Sonic Foundry Inc.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.