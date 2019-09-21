Comparing of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

This is a contrast between Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp 24 2.58 N/A 2.85 8.61 Territorial Bancorp Inc. 28 4.35 N/A 2.23 12.92

In table 1 we can see Plumas Bancorp and Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Plumas Bancorp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Plumas Bancorp is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.4% 1.8% Territorial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Plumas Bancorp’s 0.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 0.55 beta and it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.8% of Plumas Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.4% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Plumas Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.6% of Territorial Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1% Territorial Bancorp Inc. -0.73% -5.45% 0.58% 4.22% -4.72% 11.03%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Territorial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Territorial Bancorp Inc. beats Plumas Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; construction, commercial, and other non-residential real estate loans; consumer loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial business loans; and other loans, as well as offers investment securities. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Territorial Financial Services, Inc. engages in insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, including annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp Inc. offers its products and services through approximately 28 full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.