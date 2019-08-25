Comparing of Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) and Its Peers

We are comparing Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plumas Bancorp has 22.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Plumas Bancorp has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Plumas Bancorp and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plumas Bancorp 0.00% 21.40% 1.80% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Plumas Bancorp and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Plumas Bancorp N/A 24 8.61 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Plumas Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Plumas Bancorp and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plumas Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

The potential upside of the rivals is 59.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Plumas Bancorp and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plumas Bancorp -1.19% 1.03% -3.69% 1.44% -12.79% 8.1% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Plumas Bancorp has weaker performance than Plumas Bancorp’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Plumas Bancorp is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.28. Competitively, Plumas Bancorp’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Plumas Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Plumas Bancorp’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposits, and retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, home equity, and automobile loans; real estate loans, and commercial and industrial term loans; government-guaranteed and agricultural loans; land development and construction loans; and credit lines. The company also provides safe deposit boxes; and cashierÂ’s check, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, night depository, direct deposit, electronic funds transfer, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, and other customary banking services, as well as Internet banking with bill-pay options. As of January 18, 2017, it operated 12 branches located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc, and Shasta; and 1 branch in the Nevada County of Washoe. The company also operated five loan production offices, including two in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, one in the Oregon County of Klamath, one in the Washington County of King, and one in the Arizona County of Maricopa. It serves small and middle market businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Quincy, California.