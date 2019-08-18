Comparing of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)

As Diversified Electronics companies, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power Inc. 2 2.63 N/A -0.42 0.00 Neonode Inc. 3 2.96 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Plug Power Inc. and Neonode Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neonode Inc. 0.00% -30% -25%

Risk & Volatility

Plug Power Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neonode Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Plug Power Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Neonode Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Neonode Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Plug Power Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Plug Power Inc. and Neonode Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Neonode Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Plug Power Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 67.46%. On the other hand, Neonode Inc.’s potential upside is 445.45% and its average price target is $15. Based on the results given earlier, Neonode Inc. is looking more favorable than Plug Power Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Plug Power Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.1% of Neonode Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Plug Power Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.92% of Neonode Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23% Neonode Inc. 1.22% 14.62% -18.31% 14.56% -19.45% 74.69%

For the past year Plug Power Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Neonode Inc.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.