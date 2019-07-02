Comparing of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Both Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Electronics industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power Inc. 2 3.38 N/A -0.36 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 27 1.04 N/A 2.61 10.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Plug Power Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Plug Power Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Plug Power Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.81. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc.’s 40.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Plug Power Inc. are 1.9 and 1.1. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc. has 2.5 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Methode Electronics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Plug Power Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Plug Power Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Plug Power Inc.’s consensus target price is $2.95, while its potential upside is 28.26%. Methode Electronics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 consensus target price and a 52.75% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Methode Electronics Inc. seems more appealing than Plug Power Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Plug Power Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 98.5%. About 1% of Plug Power Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Methode Electronics Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Plug Power Inc. -3.72% -7.17% 66.43% 24.6% 6.39% 87.9% Methode Electronics Inc. -2.21% -4.1% 2.94% -4.06% -32.14% 21.64%

For the past year Plug Power Inc. has stronger performance than Methode Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Methode Electronics Inc. beats Plug Power Inc.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.